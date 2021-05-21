Mouse plague: bromadiolone will obliterate mice, but it'll poison eagles, snakes and owls, too
By Robert Davis, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife Ecology, Edith Cowan University
Bill Bateman, Associate professor, Curtin University
Damian Lettoof, PhD Candidate, Curtin University
Maggie J. Watson, Lecturer in Ornithology, Ecology, Conservation and Parasitology, Charles Sturt University
Michael Lohr, Adjunct Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
The NSW government has secured an extremely toxic bait to try to end the mouse plague. But there are safer alternatives.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 20, 2021