Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Suspend, Revise New Internet Regulation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate speaks at the commemoration of the 2020 National Press Day in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 8, 2020. © 2020 Melly Riana Sari / INA Photo Agency / Sipa USA via AP Images (Jakarta) – The Indonesian government should suspend and substantially revise a regulation on online content to meet international human rights standards, Human Rights Watch said in a May 17, 2021 letter to Indonesia’s minister of communication and information technology. Letter to Minister Plate RE: Amendments to Ministerial…


© Human Rights Watch -


