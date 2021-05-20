NZ Budget 2021: women left behind despite the focus on well-being
By Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland
Sarah Hendrica Bickerton, Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Suzy Morrissey, Research Associate, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Udari Herath, Research Assistant, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
There were no specific initiatives for women's work in the budget, leaving New Zealand trailing Australia when it comes to gender balance.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 20, 2021