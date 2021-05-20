Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abandoned Corpses in Rural India Indicate Surge in Covid-19 Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Policemen stand next to the bodies buried in shallow graves on the banks of Ganges river in Prayagraj, India, May 15, 2021. © Kumar Singh/AP Photo Hundreds of corpses, many suspected victims of Covid-19, are being left along riverbanks in northern India. Local officials say that decomposition makes it difficult to determine whether they died of the coronavirus. But villagers say that fear of the disease and lack of funds to cremate are likely reasons for families to leave their dead. The abandoned corpses discovered near the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ NZ Budget 2021: women left behind despite the focus on well-being
~ Gaza Hostilities Underscore ICC’s Role
~ Canada Bans Use of Toxic Pesticide
~ ‘Support your local beekeeper': Caribbean concerns on World Bee Day
~ Tunisians left to themselves to fight COVID-19
~ COVID vaccine weekly: Britain expands rollout to avoid variant delaying end of lockdown
~ Good riddance to boring lectures? Technology isn’t the answer – understanding good teaching is
~ Slaves to speed, we'd all benefit from 'slow cities'
~ Vital Signs: wages growth desultory, unemployment stunning
~ Alarmist reporting on COVID-19 will only heighten people's anxieties and drive vaccine hesitancy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter