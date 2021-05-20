Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza Hostilities Underscore ICC’s Role

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court at The Hague. © 2018 HRW Israeli forces have launched relentless airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza have fired rockets at Israeli population centers. At least 227 people, including 64 children have been killed in Gaza, 72,000 people displaced and widespread destruction of property. Hamas rockets have killed twelve people, including two children, in Israel. These attacks may amount to war crimes and highlight the importance of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing investigation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


