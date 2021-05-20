Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada Bans Use of Toxic Pesticide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Temporary workers plant strawberries on a farm in Mirabel, Quebec, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. © 2020 Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP Last week, the Canadian government quietly released a three-year plan to phase out use of the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos. As Human Rights Watch has reported, the health risks associated with exposure to chlorpyrifos are well-documented. These include increased risk of neurodevelopmental conditions such as learning disabilities and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) following prenatal exposure, and links to cancer, endocrine…


© Human Rights Watch -


