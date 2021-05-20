Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Support your local beekeeper': Caribbean concerns on World Bee Day

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
This year's event aims to increase awareness of the threat to bees in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and food insecurity, and find ways to protect these vital pollinators.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Tunisians left to themselves to fight COVID-19
~ COVID vaccine weekly: Britain expands rollout to avoid variant delaying end of lockdown
~ Good riddance to boring lectures? Technology isn’t the answer – understanding good teaching is
~ Slaves to speed, we'd all benefit from 'slow cities'
~ Vital Signs: wages growth desultory, unemployment stunning
~ Alarmist reporting on COVID-19 will only heighten people's anxieties and drive vaccine hesitancy
~ Friday essay: why there's still something about Byron, beyond Insta influencers and beige linen
~ TikTok and geopolitics: how 'digital nationalism' threatens to entrench big tech
~ Choosing the care you'll receive at the end of your life doesn't always go to plan. Here are some tips to make sure it does
~ Mouse plague: bromadialone will obliterate mice, but it'll poison eagles, snakes and owls, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter