Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisians left to themselves to fight COVID-19

By Saoussen Ben Cheikh
Share this article
Once the pride of Tunisia, the public health system has deteriorated since the 1990s because of corruption and deregulation in favour of the private sector.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ ‘Support your local beekeeper': Caribbean concerns on World Bee Day
~ COVID vaccine weekly: Britain expands rollout to avoid variant delaying end of lockdown
~ Good riddance to boring lectures? Technology isn’t the answer – understanding good teaching is
~ Slaves to speed, we'd all benefit from 'slow cities'
~ Vital Signs: wages growth desultory, unemployment stunning
~ Alarmist reporting on COVID-19 will only heighten people's anxieties and drive vaccine hesitancy
~ Friday essay: why there's still something about Byron, beyond Insta influencers and beige linen
~ TikTok and geopolitics: how 'digital nationalism' threatens to entrench big tech
~ Choosing the care you'll receive at the end of your life doesn't always go to plan. Here are some tips to make sure it does
~ Mouse plague: bromadialone will obliterate mice, but it'll poison eagles, snakes and owls, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter