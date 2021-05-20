Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: Britain expands rollout to avoid variant delaying end of lockdown

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
England, Scotland and Wales eased their lockdown restrictions this week, despite concerns about the rise in new cases caused by the B16172 variant. If the variant continues to take hold, removing the UK’s remaining restrictions on June 21 could be delayed, the prime minister has warned. In the meantime, “when you get the call, get the jab,” he has urged.

Vaccines have played – and will continue to play – a key role in getting the…


© The Conversation -


