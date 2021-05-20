Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good riddance to boring lectures? Technology isn’t the answer – understanding good teaching is

By Christopher Charles Deneen, Senior Lecturer in Higher Education Curriculum & Assessment, The University of Melbourne
Michael Cowling, Associate Professor - Information & Communication Technology (ICT), CQUniversity Australia
Some students may wonder why they bothered returning to campus. Others are struggling online. But lecturers who do engage students think deeply about how they do it, using all available tools.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


