Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: why there's still something about Byron, beyond Insta influencers and beige linen

By Sally Breen, Senior Lecturer in Writing and Publishing, Griffith University
Share this article
How does the spirit of Byron Byron endure wave after wave of seekers and lately, Instagram influencers? Sally Breen took a road trip and found a something deeper in the beachy township.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID vaccine weekly: Britain expands rollout to avoid variant delaying end of lockdown
~ Good riddance to boring lectures? Technology isn’t the answer – understanding good teaching is
~ Slaves to speed, we'd all benefit from 'slow cities'
~ Vital Signs: wages growth desultory, unemployment stunning
~ Alarmist reporting on COVID-19 will only heighten people's anxieties and drive vaccine hesitancy
~ TikTok and geopolitics: how 'digital nationalism' threatens to entrench big tech
~ Choosing the care you'll receive at the end of your life doesn't always go to plan. Here are some tips to make sure it does
~ Mouse plague: bromadialone will obliterate mice, but it'll poison eagles, snakes and owls, too
~ France, Turkey, Poland: The reality of the new COVID-19 spike crisis
~ Mauritanian reporter held for two days over Facebook post
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter