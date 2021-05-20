Tolerance.ca
Boosting connectivity in African universities: a lofty ideal, but doable

By Willie Tafadzwa Chinyamurindi, Professor, University of Fort Hare
African governments should prioritise investment in high speed internet connectivity because it can have spillover benefits for education systems, as well as economic and social growth.


