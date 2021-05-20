Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low trust in authorities affects vaccine uptake: evidence from 22 African countries

By Jean-Francois Maystadt, Professor, Lancaster University
Kalle Hirvonen, Senior Research Fellow, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Nik Stoop, Post-doctoral researcher, University of Antwerp
In a time when the world is focusing on COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted the importance of routine immunisations for diseases such as measles, tetanus and polio.

Although immunisation saves millions of lives each year, progress in vaccine coverage remains highly uneven, both between and within countries. Despite considerable progress over the past two decades, the situation is particularly worrying in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


