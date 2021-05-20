Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter to ask users to rethink abusive messages – a promising step towards 'slowcial media'

By Martin Graff, Senior Lecturer in Psychology of Relationships, University of South Wales
In an effort to reverse the flood of abuse on the platform, Twitter is rolling out a new feature which will show a self-moderation prompt to users who compose replies that the platform’s algorithms recognise to be abusive. The prompt effectively asks users to think twice before posting an abusive message.

© The Conversation -


