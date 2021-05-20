Tolerance.ca
Should Japan cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It may not be able to

By Paul O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, Centre for East and South-East Asian Studies, Lund University
The majority of Japanese people are opposed to the games going ahead, but there's more to the decision to hold the Olympics than public opinion.


