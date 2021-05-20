Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regardless of education or training, racialized immigrant women earn less

By Stacey Fitzsimmons, Associate Professor of International Business, University of Victoria
Jen Baggs, Associate Professor, Economics, University of Victoria
Mary Yoko Brannen, Honorary Professor of International Business, Copenhagen Business School Professor Emerita San Jose State University, University of Victoria
Racialized women immigrants still earn less than their peers on average even when well-qualified. It’s up to employers to remove employment barriers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


