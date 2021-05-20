Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Entrepreneurs aren't taking their companies public — and it’s a problem for our economy

By Bryce Tingle, N. Murray Edwards Chair in Business Law, University of Calgary
J. Ari Pandes, Associate Professor of Finance, University of Calgary
Share this article
Stock markets in Canada and the United States are booming right now. So why do so few companies want to join them?

With the exception of a couple of bad years, the last two decades have been a great time to be a public company. Valuations are at record highs and executive compensation…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mauritanian reporter held for two days over Facebook post
~ Intense training – why F1 is one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports on the planet
~ Kenya launches Lamu port. But its value remains an open question
~ Boosting connectivity in African universities: a lofty ideal, but doable
~ Maps can bridge gaps between citizens, scientists and policymakers
~ What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of South Africa's Afrikaners
~ Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian community
~ Low trust in authorities affects vaccine uptake: evidence from 22 African countries
~ Twitter to ask users to rethink abusive messages – a promising step towards 'slowcial media'
~ Israel, Gaza and the pursuit of the 'victory image'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter