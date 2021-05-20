Tolerance.ca
Pest ... or snack? June bugs are the 'croutons of the sky'

By Paul Manning, Postdoctoral Researcher, Faculty of Agriculture, Dalhousie University
Many people grit their teeth in anticipation of the arrival of June bugs. You might already have had your first run-in with one. Perhaps you heard one clumsily bounce off your window? Maybe you saw one loop around the porch light? Possibly, you felt one tangle its six sticky legs into your hair?

June bugs, also known as May bugs or June beetles, are a group of scarab beetles that are distributed across North America. For a brief period each summer, the adults are common and abundant across many parts of their range.

June bugs are attracted to light, which means we often…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


