Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Parliament Freezes Trade Deal with China

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on a screen during a video conference to approve an investment pact between China and the European Union on December 30, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.  ©2020 Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images When the European Union finally adopted targeted sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang in March, few in Brussels…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mauritanian reporter held for two days over Facebook post
~ Intense training – why F1 is one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports on the planet
~ Kenya launches Lamu port. But its value remains an open question
~ Boosting connectivity in African universities: a lofty ideal, but doable
~ Maps can bridge gaps between citizens, scientists and policymakers
~ What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of South Africa's Afrikaners
~ Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian community
~ Low trust in authorities affects vaccine uptake: evidence from 22 African countries
~ Twitter to ask users to rethink abusive messages – a promising step towards 'slowcial media'
~ Israel, Gaza and the pursuit of the 'victory image'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter