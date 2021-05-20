Shape-shifting computer chip thwarts an army of hackers
By Todd Austin, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Michigan
Lauren Biernacki, Ph.D. Candidate in Computer Science & Engineering, University of Michigan
Most computer security focuses on software, but computer processors are vulnerable to hackers, too. An experimental secure processor changes its underlying structure before hackers can figure it out.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 20, 2021