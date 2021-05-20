Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fireflies need dark nights for their summer light shows – here's how you can help

By Avalon C.S. Owens, PhD Candidate in Biology, Tufts University
Sara Lewis, Professor of Biology, Tufts University
Share this article
Fireflies' summer evening light shows are a delight for humans, but for the insects they are a crucial mating ritual – and human-caused light pollution is a buzz kill.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The racial hunger gap in American cities and what to do about it – podcast
~ Trans moms discuss their unique parenting challenges during the pandemic – and what they worry about when things go back to 'normal'
~ How theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic
~ Survey experts have yet to figure out what caused the most significant polling error in 40 years in Trump-Biden race
~ The sex scene isn't disappearing – it's simply shifting from clichéd fantasy to messy reality
~ Shape-shifting computer chip thwarts an army of hackers
~ Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law
~ Australia–UK trade deal can help spur post-pandemic recovery
~ Criminality isn't the only way to see electricity theft in Zimbabwe. Here is why
~ Authorities in Kazakhstan Can’t Take a Joke
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter