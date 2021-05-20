Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarusian Authorities Move to Silence Leading Media Outlet

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Marina Zolotova, editor-in-chief of Tut.by independent news website, speaks to the media after the announcement of her sentence for illegally obtaining information from a state-run news agency, in Minsk, Belarus on March 4, 2019. © 2019 Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters This week Belarusian authorities took yet another step in their relentless campaign to stifle independent media. This time their target is TUT.BY, one of the country’s largest news outlets. On the morning of May 18, police searched TUT.BY’s offices in Minsk and five other cities. Law enforcement also raided…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The racial hunger gap in American cities and what to do about it – podcast
~ Trans moms discuss their unique parenting challenges during the pandemic – and what they worry about when things go back to 'normal'
~ How theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic
~ Survey experts have yet to figure out what caused the most significant polling error in 40 years in Trump-Biden race
~ The sex scene isn't disappearing – it's simply shifting from clichéd fantasy to messy reality
~ Shape-shifting computer chip thwarts an army of hackers
~ Fireflies need dark nights for their summer light shows – here's how you can help
~ Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law
~ Australia–UK trade deal can help spur post-pandemic recovery
~ Criminality isn't the only way to see electricity theft in Zimbabwe. Here is why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter