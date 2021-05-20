Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Drop Charges Against Law Student

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The flag of Uganda. © 2018 Press Association via AP Images (Kampala) – Ugandan authorities should drop the abusive charges against a 24-year-old law student over a tweet, Human Rights Watch said today. Michael Muhima was charged on May 14, 2021, with “offensive communication” for a tweet he posted in November 2020, parodying the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga. Muhima was jailed and denied access to his family and lawyers for five days before being released on bail. “By prosecuting Michael Muhima for tweeting a joke, Ugandan authorities are sending a chilling message…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The racial hunger gap in American cities and what to do about it – podcast
~ Trans moms discuss their unique parenting challenges during the pandemic – and what they worry about when things go back to 'normal'
~ How theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic
~ Survey experts have yet to figure out what caused the most significant polling error in 40 years in Trump-Biden race
~ The sex scene isn't disappearing – it's simply shifting from clichéd fantasy to messy reality
~ Shape-shifting computer chip thwarts an army of hackers
~ Fireflies need dark nights for their summer light shows – here's how you can help
~ Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law
~ Australia–UK trade deal can help spur post-pandemic recovery
~ Criminality isn't the only way to see electricity theft in Zimbabwe. Here is why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter