Spain: Missed Opportunity on Gender Recognition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The president of the Trans Platform Federation, Mar Cambrollé seen during a rally to pass the so-called 'Trans Law' in the Congress of Deputies in Madrid. © 2021 Oscar Fuentes / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Berlin) – Spain’s Congress of Deputies on May 18, 2021, rejected a landmark legislative proposal that would have allowed legal gender recognition based on self-determination, Human Rights Watch said today. The existing process for modifying gender markers on official documents is pathologizing for transgender people and does not recognize non-binary people.…


