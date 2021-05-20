Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Arrest of Journalist Investigating Corruption

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A protester holds a placard reading "Free Rozina Islam " during a demonstration at the National Press Club in Dhaka on May 19, 2021.  © 2021 Md Manik/SOPA Images/Sipa USA (New York) – Bangladesh authorities should drop all oppressive charges against the renowned Bangladeshi journalist Rozina Islam, Human Rights Watch said today. Islam’s colleagues believe she was detained over her reporting on corruption and mismanagement in the public health sector, including the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Islam is accused under sections 3 and 5 of the Official…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The racial hunger gap in American cities and what to do about it – podcast
~ Trans moms discuss their unique parenting challenges during the pandemic – and what they worry about when things go back to 'normal'
~ How theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic
~ Survey experts have yet to figure out what caused the most significant polling error in 40 years in Trump-Biden race
~ The sex scene isn't disappearing – it's simply shifting from clichéd fantasy to messy reality
~ Shape-shifting computer chip thwarts an army of hackers
~ Fireflies need dark nights for their summer light shows – here's how you can help
~ Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law
~ Australia–UK trade deal can help spur post-pandemic recovery
~ Criminality isn't the only way to see electricity theft in Zimbabwe. Here is why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter