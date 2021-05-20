Tolerance.ca
Landing on Mars: the historical missions that failed and the ones that made it

By Osnat Katz, PhD Candidate in Space History, UCL
China’s rover Zhurong, named after the mythological fire god, successfully touched down on Mars on May 14 – the first time that China has successfully landed a rover on the red planet.

On May 19, China’s National Space Administration issued the first images the rover had taken on Mars.

After a summer of Mars launches in 2020, and with 2021 shaping up to be a successful one for landers and orbiters, it might seem like landing on…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


