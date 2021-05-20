Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: how rising inequalities unfolded and why we cannot afford to ignore it

By Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development; Director of the Oxford Martin Programmes on Technological and Economic Change and Future of Development, University of Oxford
Share this article
It's been argued that pandemics are the great leveller, but with COVID the opposite is true – and we can't afford to ignore it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How soil changes the danger of a buried IED – new research
~ Landing on Mars: the historical missions that failed and the ones that made it
~ Grattan on Friday: Morrison locked Australia's border gate and now he's hiding the key
~ Three Families: abortion is now legal in Northern Ireland but more needs to be done so every woman has adequate access
~ The racial hunger gap in American cities and what do about it – podcast
~ Is there a happiness equation? Here's how we're trying to find out
~ NZ Budget 2021: billions more for benefits, but one eye on the bottom line
~ Why the TGA should reschedule MDMA and psilocybin for the treatment of mental illness
~ Ethiopia's blockchain deal is a watershed moment -- for the technology, and for Africa
~ Like a high-wire act, Victoria's budget is a mix of hard work, luck and optical illusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter