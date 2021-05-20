Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The racial hunger gap in American cities and what do about it – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Editor: Science, Health, Environment; Co-Host: The Conversation Weekly Podcast
In this week’s episode of The Conversation Weekly, we look at some of the reasons behind racial disparities in U.S. food insecurity and hear from experts with their suggested solutions. And the discovery of the bones of a small child, carefully buried in Kenya 78,000 years ago, gives us a peek into the minds of ancient humans.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


