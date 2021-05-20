Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ Budget 2021: billions more for benefits, but one eye on the bottom line

By Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland
David Hall, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Michael Fletcher, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nina Ives, Climate change PhD student, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
New Zealand has now had three “Wellbeing Budgets”: the prototype in 2019, the COVID-19 “Rebuilding Together” version in 2020, and today Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the Labour government is “Securing our Recovery”.

With Labour governing with an absolute majority,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is there a happiness equation? Here's how we're trying to find out
~ Why the TGA should reschedule MDMA and psilocybin for the treatment of mental illness
~ Ethiopia's blockchain deal is a watershed moment -- for the technology, and for Africa
~ Like a high-wire act, Victoria's budget is a mix of hard work, luck and optical illusion
~ Australian government ‘mute’ on more ambitious plan to address climate crisis
~ Zimbabwe: Pregnant women and girls face barriers accessing public health facilities and risk life changing injuries
~ Comprehensive Indigenous health care in prisons requires federal funding of community-controlled services
~ Native forest logging makes bushfires worse – and to say otherwise ignores the facts
~ Hong Kong to toughen up privacy law against doxxing
~ Pentagon has created Secret Special Forces ten times more powerful than CIA's (Newsweek)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter