Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia's blockchain deal is a watershed moment -- for the technology, and for Africa

By Iwa Salami, Senior Lecturer in Financial Law and Regulation, University of East London
Share this article
It's time to shift focus away from bitcoin and to pay more attention to other blockchain projects promising to make real contributions to the world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is there a happiness equation? Here's how we're trying to find out
~ NZ Budget 2021: billions more for benefits, but one eye on the bottom line
~ Why the TGA should reschedule MDMA and psilocybin for the treatment of mental illness
~ Like a high-wire act, Victoria's budget is a mix of hard work, luck and optical illusion
~ Australian government ‘mute’ on more ambitious plan to address climate crisis
~ Zimbabwe: Pregnant women and girls face barriers accessing public health facilities and risk life changing injuries
~ Comprehensive Indigenous health care in prisons requires federal funding of community-controlled services
~ Native forest logging makes bushfires worse – and to say otherwise ignores the facts
~ Hong Kong to toughen up privacy law against doxxing
~ Pentagon has created Secret Special Forces ten times more powerful than CIA's (Newsweek)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter