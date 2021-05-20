Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Pregnant women and girls face barriers accessing public health facilities and risk life changing injuries

Share this article
Pregnant women and girls are at risk of life changing childbirth-related injuries, including obstetric fistula, as many shun public healthcare facilities in favour of home-based deliveries due to inadequate health infrastructure, cultural practices and high hospital costs, Amnesty International said today in a new report.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Australian government ‘mute’ on more ambitious plan to address climate crisis
~ Comprehensive Indigenous health care in prisons requires federal funding of community-controlled services
~ Native forest logging makes bushfires worse – and to say otherwise ignores the facts
~ Hong Kong to toughen up privacy law against doxxing
~ Pentagon has created Secret Special Forces ten times more powerful than CIA's (Newsweek)
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: how Carmina Burana, based on Benedictine poems, travelled from Bavaria to a beer ad
~ Women negotiators in Afghan/Taliban peace talks could spur global change
~ Book review: Geoffrey Robertson makes the case for naming and shaming human rights abusers
~ International Energy Agency warns against new fossil fuel projects. Guess what Australia did next?
~ COVID-19: which countries will be the next to see a big spike in cases?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter