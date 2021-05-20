Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Comprehensive Indigenous health care in prisons requires federal funding of community-controlled services

By Megan Williams, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Despite the disproportionate numbers of Aboriginal people in prisons, there are near to no cultural protocols in place, and chronic illness is often not addressed.


