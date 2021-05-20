Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Book review: Geoffrey Robertson makes the case for naming and shaming human rights abusers

By George Newhouse, Adjunct Professor of Law, Macquarie University
Share this article
Robertson's book is a call to action for 'Magnitsky laws' to be introduced in Australia, which impose sanctions and travel bans on individuals for human rights abuses.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong to toughen up privacy law against doxxing
~ Pentagon has created Secret Special Forces ten times more powerful than CIA's (Newsweek)
~ Women negotiators in Afghan/Taliban peace talks could spur global change
~ International Energy Agency warns against new fossil fuel projects. Guess what Australia did next?
~ COVID-19: which countries will be the next to see a big spike in cases?
~ Women in Science: Theologian Regina Polak on interfaith conflicts and womanhood
~ Wage restraint aims to lift the lowest-earning public servants, but it won't fix stubborn gender and ethnic pay gaps
~ Dollar for dollar, the winning nations at the Olympic Games seem to be the poorest
~ From faith leaders to office workers: 5 ways we can all be COVID vaccine champions
~ Busted: 5 myths about 30km/h speed limits in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter