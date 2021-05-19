Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Wage restraint aims to lift the lowest-earning public servants, but it won't fix stubborn gender and ethnic pay gaps

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Existing gender and ethnic pay gaps in the public service complicate using wage restraint to improve the lot of the lowest paid.


© The Conversation -


