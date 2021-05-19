Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Busted: 5 myths about 30km/h speed limits in Australia

By Matthew Mclaughlin, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Ben Beck, Senior Research Fellow, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Julie Brown, Associate Professor, School of Medical Sciences, UNSW, and Program Head, Injury Division, George Institute for Global Health
Megan Sharkey, Urban Studies Research Scholar, University of Westminster, and Adjunct Lecturer, UNSW
The push for 30km/h speed limits is not about revenue-raising or anti-cars. Even a seemingly small decrease from 40km/h to 30km/h makes a huge difference to the safety and liveability of local streets.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


