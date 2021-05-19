Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smartwatches are a bigger distraction to drivers than mobile phones

By Pierre-Majorique Léger, NSERC-Prompt Industrial Research Chair in User Experience and Full Professor of IT, HEC Montréal
Sylvain Senecal, Professor of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Share this article
More and more people are incorporating wearable devices like smartwatches into their lives. But these wearables are a driving distraction that the public and law enforcement should be aware of.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Women in Science: Theologian Regina Polak on interfaith conflicts and womanhood
~ Wage restraint aims to lift the lowest-earning public servants, but it won't fix stubborn gender and ethnic pay gaps
~ Dollar for dollar, the winning nations at the Olympic Games seem to be the poorest
~ From faith leaders to office workers: 5 ways we can all be COVID vaccine champions
~ Busted: 5 myths about 30km/h speed limits in Australia
~ Men are from Mars, women are from... Mars? How people choose partners is surprisingly similar (but depends on age)
~ Teaching Chinese politics in Australia: polarised views leave academics between a rock and a hard place
~ When it comes to media reporting on Israel-Palestine, there is nowhere to hide
~ Evolutionary medicine looks to our early human ancestors for insight into conditions like diabetes
~ Stretching can increase your tolerance for pain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter