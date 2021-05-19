Evolutionary medicine looks to our early human ancestors for insight into conditions like diabetes
By Albrecht Schulte-Hostedde, Professor - Applied Evolutionary Ecology, Laurentian University
Eric Boivin, Graduate Student - Department of Psychology, Laurentian University
Meghan McCue, PhD Candidate, Biomolecular Sciences, Laurentian University
Evolutionary medicine uses our ancestral history to explain disease prevalence and inform care for conditions like Type 2 diabetes. It also challenges the bio-ethnocentrism of western medicine.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 19, 2021