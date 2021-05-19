Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinean journalist finally freed after being held for nearly three months

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes Guinean journalist Amadou Diouldé Diallo’s release today after nearly three months in prison on a charge of insulting President Alpha Condé although Guinea has decriminalised press offences. The Guinean authorities must stop detaining journalists arbitrarily, RSF said.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Belarus tries to silence the most popular independent news site
~ NHS vaccine passports are here – but will they be used beyond international travel?
~ Making intellectual property rights work for small and medium businesses
~ Nigeria is making progress with financial inclusion: here's how
~ How we proved a Rembrandt painting owned by the University of Pretoria was a fake
~ Women negotiators in Afghan/Taliban peace talks could affect global change
~ Why we need to seriously reconsider COVID-19 vaccination passports
~ As trust between Israeli Jews and Arabs reaches new lows, Netanyahu rises again
~ Peat compost to be banned – luckily, green alternatives are just as good for your garden
~ Three ways to ensure diversity training actually works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter