Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus tries to silence the most popular independent news site

By paulinea
NewsThe Belarusian authorities are harassing the country’s most popular news website, TUT.BY. Online access has been blocked, its Minsk headquarters have been searched and criminal proceedings have been initiated against the people who run it. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the trumped-up charges used to silence this media outlet and calls for a firm UN reaction so that the right to inform is respected in Belarus. Yesterday was a dark day for TUT.BY, Belarus’s most widely read independent media outlet.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


