Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NHS vaccine passports are here – but will they be used beyond international travel?

By Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cybersecurity, School of Computer Science and Informatics, De Montfort University
Share this article
England’s NHS vaccine passport has arrived, and with it the promise of a return to international travel unencumbered by swab tests or lengthy periods of quarantine. Most people will have received this news with excitement, but it’s my job to look closer at what’s going on behind the app. And what I found is troubling.

Instead of impact…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guinean journalist finally freed after being held for nearly three months
~ Belarus tries to silence the most popular independent news site
~ Making intellectual property rights work for small and medium businesses
~ Nigeria is making progress with financial inclusion: here's how
~ How we proved a Rembrandt painting owned by the University of Pretoria was a fake
~ Women negotiators in Afghan/Taliban peace talks could affect global change
~ Why we need to seriously reconsider COVID-19 vaccination passports
~ As trust between Israeli Jews and Arabs reaches new lows, Netanyahu rises again
~ Peat compost to be banned – luckily, green alternatives are just as good for your garden
~ Three ways to ensure diversity training actually works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter