Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria is making progress with financial inclusion: here's how

By Emmanuel Mogaji, Senior Lecturer in Advertising and Marketing Communications, University of Greenwich
Share this article
Banks can deploy artificial intelligence to create an understanding of current and prospective consumers and develop products that meet their needs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guinean journalist finally freed after being held for nearly three months
~ Belarus tries to silence the most popular independent news site
~ NHS vaccine passports are here – but will they be used beyond international travel?
~ Making intellectual property rights work for small and medium businesses
~ How we proved a Rembrandt painting owned by the University of Pretoria was a fake
~ Women negotiators in Afghan/Taliban peace talks could affect global change
~ Why we need to seriously reconsider COVID-19 vaccination passports
~ As trust between Israeli Jews and Arabs reaches new lows, Netanyahu rises again
~ Peat compost to be banned – luckily, green alternatives are just as good for your garden
~ Three ways to ensure diversity training actually works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter