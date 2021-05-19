Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to seriously reconsider COVID-19 vaccination passports

By Tommy Cooke, SSHRC Postdoctoral Researcher, Digital Privacy, Queen's University, Ontario
Benjamin Muller, Associate Professor in Political Science and Sociology, Western University
COVID-19 vaccine passports are being presented as a relatively simple technological solution to our current travel woes. But meaningful public debate about their merits and problems is essential.


