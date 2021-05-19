Tolerance.ca
Net zero will mean breaking bad habits, but can we get there in time?

By Lorraine Whitmarsh, Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Three-fifths of the measures required to get to “net zero” emissions will require at least some degree of behavioural and social change, according to the UK government’s climate advisers, the Committee on Climate Change. But this only factors in changes in consumer behaviour, such as switching from petrol to electric cars, or gas boilers to heat pumps. This is a very narrow definition of behavioural and social change. People are not only consumers – they are citizens, parents, members of communities, employees,…


© The Conversation -


