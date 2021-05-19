Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines: the danger of journals being seen as substitute regulators

By Christoffer van Tulleken, Honorary Associate Professor, UCL
A superficial reading of the history of vaccination might lead you to believe that it is simple. Dried smallpox pustules had been used for 1,000 years to inoculate people against smallpox before the first successful vaccine trial, conducted by Edward Jenner in 1796 on a single eight-year-old boy.

A more detailed reading, however, reveals two significant risks both extremely relevant in the current pandemic.

The first is that bad vaccines don’t just fail to protect, they can cause direct harm to patients. Some make subsequent infection with the disease they are intended to…


