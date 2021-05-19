Greening the planet: we can't just plant trees, we have to restore forests
By Tristram Hales, Director, Sustainable Places Research Institute, Cardiff University
Benoit Goossens, Professor of Biology, Cardiff University
Mike Bruford, Professor of Organisms and Environment, Cardiff University
Planting trees can sometimes be a carbon-offset box-ticking exercise, but reforestation is a long-term commitment that supports communities, promotes biodiversity and tackles the climate emergency.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 19, 2021