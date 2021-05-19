Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clocks that tell time more accurately use more energy – new research

By Edward Laird, Lecturer in Experimental Condensed Matter Physics, Lancaster University
Natalia Ares, Royal Society University Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Clocks pervade our lives, from the cellular clocks inside our bodies to the atomic clocks that underlie satellite navigation.

These atomic clocks can measure time accurately to within one second in billions of years. But there could be a price to pay for this accuracy, in the form of energy.

Our…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


