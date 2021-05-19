Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The link between mental health problems and later physical health

By Jasmin Wertz, Postdoctoral fellow, Duke University
Leah Richmond-Rakerd, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Michigan
Share this article
New research shows that people who suffer from mental disorders earlier in life were more likely to subsequent develop physical diseases, age faster, and also die earlier than those who did not.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guinean journalist finally freed after being held for nearly three months
~ Belarus tries to silence the most popular independent news site
~ NHS vaccine passports are here – but will they be used beyond international travel?
~ Making intellectual property rights work for small and medium businesses
~ Nigeria is making progress with financial inclusion: here's how
~ How we proved a Rembrandt painting owned by the University of Pretoria was a fake
~ Women negotiators in Afghan/Taliban peace talks could affect global change
~ Why we need to seriously reconsider COVID-19 vaccination passports
~ As trust between Israeli Jews and Arabs reaches new lows, Netanyahu rises again
~ Peat compost to be banned – luckily, green alternatives are just as good for your garden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter