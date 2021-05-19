Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudanese protesters gather to commemorate the two-year anniversary of a deadly crackdown by security forces outside the army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 11, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/ Marwan Ali (Nairobi) – Sudan’s armed forces used excessive and lethal force against peaceful protesters gathered in Khartoum on May 11, 2021, to commemorate victims of a 2019 deadly crackdown, Human Rights Watch said today. Sudan’s Health Ministry said two people were killed and thirty-seven injured.   Sudan’s repression of peaceful protests underscores the need for its international…


