Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pregnancy during COVID-19 lockdown: How the pandemic has affected new mothers

By Darby Saxbe, Associate Professor of Psychology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Alyssa Morris, Ph.D. Student in Clinical Psychology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Share this article
Pregnant women's experiences can affect their babies' health, even into adulthood. Researchers know societywide stresses can lead to these long-term consequences – and the pandemic likely fits the bill.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Prom send-offs celebrate Black girls and their communities
~ Paying people to get vaccinated might work – but is it ethical?
~ Roe v. Wade gave American women a choice about having children – here's how that changed their lives
~ Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office
~ How Phil Collins became cool (no, really)
~ How could a Belgian farmer accidentally move the border with France? It's surprisingly easy, as history shows
~ How British community groups are helping refugees integrate – and the government is making it harder
~ How lockdown has affected children's speech – and what parents can do to help
~ RSF calls for the release of Bangladeshi journalist Rozina Islam, unfairly accused of espionage
~ Israel’s arguments for denying foreign reporters access to Gaza are spurious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter