Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

By Kimberly Merriman, Professor of Management, Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts Lowell
David Greenway, Doctoral Candidate in Leadership/Organization Studies, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Tamara Montag-Smit, Assistant Professor of Business, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Share this article
As vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work.

A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Prom send-offs celebrate Black girls and their communities
~ Pregnancy during COVID-19 lockdown: How the pandemic has affected new mothers
~ Paying people to get vaccinated might work – but is it ethical?
~ Roe v. Wade gave American women a choice about having children – here's how that changed their lives
~ How Phil Collins became cool (no, really)
~ How could a Belgian farmer accidentally move the border with France? It's surprisingly easy, as history shows
~ How British community groups are helping refugees integrate – and the government is making it harder
~ How lockdown has affected children's speech – and what parents can do to help
~ RSF calls for the release of Bangladeshi journalist Rozina Islam, unfairly accused of espionage
~ Israel’s arguments for denying foreign reporters access to Gaza are spurious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter